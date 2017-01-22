Kourtney Kardashian and Larsa Pippen ‘Get Crazy’ On Instagram

One surefire way to beat the winter doldrums would be to think about more enjoyable times you’ve had over the last year and remember that you can get back to that fun once the snow thaws. If you’re Larsa Pippen, ex-wife of legendary NBA icon Scottie Pippen, that means looking back at tropical vacations you took with Kourtney Kardashian where you got “crazy” with stingrays.

We get crazy in the heat @kourtneykardash. #stingrays A photo posted by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on Jan 20, 2017 at 1:47pm PST

Happy birthday to my fly as hell boo! I am so happy I got to celebrate with you today and for the past two weeks lol. I love you so much! A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 6, 2016 at 8:55pm PDT

42-year-old Larsa captioned the picture, “We get crazy in the heat @kourtneykardash. #stingrays,” but it doesn’t look like much crazy is happening in the picture.

If you had doubts about the duo’s level of crazy, Kourtney replied to the picture saying, “We’re always crazy.”

Again, these claims are troubling as the photo depicts a seemingly normally wade into warm ocean waters that just so happen to have stingrays in them.

Maybe the reason Larsa claims they’re crazy is because they entered the water without doing the stingray shuffle, which is the best way to ensure you don’t accidentally step on the barb of a stingray and injure the animal, and yourself, in the process. If that’s the case, we’d like to take this opportunity to always reminder you to do the stingray shuffle if you’re walking into water with stingrays nearby.

