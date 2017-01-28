Kourtney Kardashian And Kylie Jenner Unleash Hands Down The Most NSFW Pics

Looks like there is a bit of sister competition going on via Snapchat. Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner both posted revealing and racy photos on the social media app around the same time as each other.

Kourtney decided to start her day with a top down view of her cleavage. She captioned the shot a “makeup view”, but it was literally just a shot right down her shirt.

A photo posted by Kourtney’s Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on Jan 27, 2017 at 11:43am PST

Later in the day, the reality star posted a saucy photo of herself in a white string bikini top and a pair of swim shorts. She captioned the black and white photo “Island Ting.” The Kardashian family is rumored to be spending some time in the Caribbean, so perhaps this is Kourtney giving fans a peek into her vacation.

Island ting. A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 27, 2017 at 10:33am PST

But, despite the cleavage and bikini photos that Kourtney throws on social media, nothing can compete against her younger half-sisters’ posts. Kylie is not shy when it comes to posting revealing photos on both Snapchat and Instagram.

Kylie loves a good mirror selfie and today she indulged her fans with a number of them. Of course, it wouldn’t be a classic Kylie mirror selfie if she wasn’t wearing a revealing outfit. Her nude bra and panties combo was perfect for showing off her curves.

A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Jan 27, 2017 at 12:16pm PST

Of course, when it comes to Kylie, one photo isn’t enough. The social media and cosmetics mogul went on to post four pictures in her sultry nude ensemble. That pretty much means she knocked her older sister out of any competition they may, or may not have been having.

Who’s photos do you think won the day? Kylie’s revealing mirror selfies? Or Kourtney’s black and white bikini, or classy cleavage photos?

