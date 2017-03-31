Kourtney Kardashian Unveils 8-Person Booty Pic

Kourtney Kardashian runs with a thick squad. These girls are rolling at least eight deep, and you do not want to mess with them when they are hustling the pinball machines.

😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻 #PINBALL #PU$$IES A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Mar 29, 2017 at 9:08pm PDT

With little sis Khloe in tow, Kourtney and her crew turned their backs to the camera for a Booty-full Instagram pic, each girl wearing an athletic t-shirt donning their name.

They seem to be calling themselves the “Pinball Pu$$ies,” which is maybe like a team name, sort of in the way a bowling league team would label themselves The Pin-Stripes or the Ball-Hogs.

How surprising would it be if the Kardashian sisters turned out to be like really good at pinball? As in, so good they dominated competitions and won trophies.

Reality TV stars. Entrepreneurs. Business moguls. Fashion icons. And coming soon, world-class pinball champions. There’s basically nothing they can’t do.

P I N B A L L P u $$ I E S A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Mar 29, 2017 at 7:45pm PDT

For now, though, before they come to your local arcade and kick your butt in pinball, you can catch the whole clan on their hit reality series, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which is currently in its 13th season on the E! network.

