Kim Zolciak’s Daughter Has Taken Photos A Lot Of Moms Would Not Enjoy

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak’s daughter Brielle Biermann is no stranger to controversy. She almost seems to welcome it. This time around the 20-year-old is making waves over some serious face-sucking she got caught doing with her new boy-toy.

In the pics, Biermann is seen in various moments of PDA with her boyfriend Michael Kopech, who is a pitcher for the Chicago White Sox.

One pic shows the couple engage in some very intense duel-tongue-smooshing that will make you mostly uncomfortable.

Another photo depicts Biermann feeding Kopech a massive ice cream cone.

In still another pic we see Biermann from behind, with her daisy-dukes-clad booty on full display, while she wraps her arms around Kopech.

It’s nice to see that the two lovebirds are confident enough in their relationship to put it under the microscope spotlight like this. Surely nothing will go wrong.

rly lovin how u can add multiple photos… and rly lovin u🖤 A post shared by brielle biermann (@briellebiermann) on Apr 7, 2017 at 11:13am PDT

About a month ago, Biermann was caught up in a salacious Snapchat controversy.

Reportedly she posted a pic “wearing a plaid top with an extremely deep plunging neckline,” and “Her ample cleavage was on full display as she snapped a car selfie while using a cat-ears filter.”

While the look itself was more than a little alluring, it’s the caption attributed to the pic that caused a hurricane of controversy.

Supposedly, the pic was captioned “still wanna f**k me in this Daddy?”

However, Biermann and her mother both adamantly denied this pic was real, claiming that it was photoshopped with the explicit comment.

The maintained the original comment was “when u steal ur moms clothes.”

Maybe if people yell “daddy” at Kopech when they see him on the street we can gauge his response to determine what the real original comment was

