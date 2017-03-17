Kim Zolciak Gets Vigorous Booty Massage At Italian Beauty Convention

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak got a vigorous butt massage by a stranger on Friday.

The 38-year-old reality star was documenting her trip to the Cosmoprof Worldwide beauty convention in Bologna, Italy. There she stripped down in front of a crowd of visitors and received the massage as she filmed on Snapchat.

“Your cheeks are literally two different sizes” Kim’s daughter Brielle, 20, joked as she filmed the procedure.

To add to the amusement Kim snacked on M&Ms as she lay on her stomach.

Brielle captioned her Snapchat “RHOA laser and pizza scene 2.0” referring to one of Kim’s famous scenes from Real Housewives of Atlanta where she chowed down on pizza while having laser fat removal treatment.

While she wasn’t an exhibitor at the convention, Kim made sure to check out all of the latest gadgets.

“All for Kashmere, to bring you guys the latest and greatest products” Kim said in one of her Snapchat videos.

“We’re going to bring you guys the latest technology for your face, body, I want the best packaging for you guys.”

During the trip the family headed to a three-star Michelin restaurant where they got dressed up in glitzy evening wear.

Kim posed in a sexy little black dress alongside husband Kroy Biermann who was suited up.

The Bravo star captioned the pic, “Dinner vibes in Italy.”

Dinner vibes in Italy ❤ A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Mar 16, 2017 at 5:45pm PDT

The mother-of-five appears to be in Italy with just her eldest daughters Brielle and Ariana, 15. She also has three-year-old twins Kaia and Kane as well as five-year-old Kroy Jr. and four-year-old Kash.

