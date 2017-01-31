Kim Zolciak Thanks Doctors For Her Chest, Shows Off Their Work On Social Media

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak is a big fan of her chest and she isn’t afraid to show the world. The 38-year-old reality star posted a few photos on Instagram and Snapchat revealing her gorgeous body while on vacation with her husband.

Zolciak showed off her body while standing in front of turquoise blue water and captioned the revealing photo, “My Happy Place.”

My happy place 😍 A photo posted by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Jan 30, 2017 at 3:01pm PST

Her cleavage is front and center in the photo as the triangle bikini top covers very little of her chest.

In the second photos, Zolciak wore a sexy white cover up that she let flow in the wind as she faced the water and put her hands up in her hair. She continued to rave about her favorite place by captioning the photo, “Manifestation waves where I connect best.”

Manifestation waves ❤ where I connect best 🤗 A photo posted by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Jan 30, 2017 at 4:14pm PST

Earlier in the day, the mother-of-six posted another photo to her social media in which she is wearing a low-cut black tank top.



She raved about a treatment she’d had on her decolletage. She wrote, “My dermatologist is the BEST!! Sitting her having breakfast and realized how good my chest looks!”

“I have battled with redness on my chest for years and it only got worst after I was put on blood thinners, between my toning oil @kashmerekollections (my skin is so sensitive so I made sure to make great products that won’t irritate the skin and @steelederm who did Excel V laser look how good my chest looks it works!!,” wrote Zolciak. “I did ipl last year and nothing!! Im not being paid to tell you this I just know how much I hated my chest being red, especially if I drank red wine, or when I exercise and I found a great combo that gave/gives me a red free chest no matter what I do!! And wanted to share with you guys. Evause o know so many people suffer from this!! Adore you @prudentlypretty ❤️ #DrSteeleDerm #TheBest #RednessHater’ (sic).”

Zolciak has been open about the work she has had done. She has previously admitted to having Botox, breast implants and a tummy tuck. And recently she documented on Instagram having Sculptra fillers injected into her butt to remove cellulite.

Kim makes frequent trips to the doctor’s office, where she has filler injected into her lips to plump up her pout, and her bottom to smooth out any dimples.

