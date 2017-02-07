Kim Zolciak Reveals Even More Bikini Snapchats

Kim Zolciak-Biermann has been on vacation at the beach and she has shared all the sexy bikini snaps to prove it. The 38-year-old put her extremely fit physique on full display earlier this week, and she has just taken to Snapchat to share even more racy pics.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star also took to Instagram to share some steamy snaps. She was photographed rocking a revealing pink bikini that showed off her famously curvy figure.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She captioned the pic: “Paradise! to answer you ?s how I stay ‘fit’ I run 5x a week on average 3 miles, I do NOT eat red meat never have. It’s genetics OBVIOUSLY. I never sit down…from the time I get up til the time I go bed. If you think it will make you ‘fat’ it will! MODERATION!!! Everything in Moderation.

Kim continued by writing: “No I don’t do weights I need tooooo but, I went through the windshield of my car at 18 and I have a terrible neck so I’m working on simple easy exercises. I tend to strain my neck when I do any weights. Everyday is a new day.”

Earlier this week, Zolciak-Biermann took to social media to absolutely obliterate a woman who criticized her children.

The Don’t Be Tardy star began the post by writing: “This lady on the beach came up to me and said, ‘Could you keep you and your kids quiet? It’s a very quiet peaceful beach.’ B**ch, what? They’re 4 and 5. We’ve been nothing but respectful. I told her, ‘Well, why are you always sitting next to me? Move your f**king chair to the other end of the beach.’”

Zolciak-Biermann continued to totally slam the woman in a length post, read the rest of her scathing social media post here.

What was your reaction after seeing Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s steamy bikini snaps?

Up Next: Coco Reveals Skintight Animal Print Selfies Of The Century | Kaley Cuoco Reveals Skintight Workout Outfit On Instagram | Ariel Winter Posts Skin-Filled Make Out Pic On Instagram

[H/T Daily Mail]