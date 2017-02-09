Kim Zolciak Fires Back At Kenya Moore For ‘Duck Lips’ Comments

The Real Housewives of Atlanta fan might have been as surprised by the entrance of former housewife Kim Zolciak as the rest of the cast during the latest season trailer. Of course, fans probably weren’t surprised to see that drama between Zolciak and Moore started to build almost instantly. Well, turns out that just because the cameras are off, doesn’t mean the drama has stopped.

Zolciak, who is no longer on RHOA, but instead has her own reality show, Don’t Be Tardy, made a special appearance in the upcoming season of RHOA. During that time, she got into a pretty big argument with fellow housewife, Moore who attacked not only Kim, and her plastic surgery, but also her husband’s unemployment.

“Your husband doesn’t have a job right now so, worry about that,” Moore said referencing that Zolciak’s former NFL husband was let go from the Buffalo Bills.

In Kim Zolciak fashion, she responded with, “B****, you want to be me. You want to have a baby, you can’t. You want to have a man, you f***ing don’t. Bye.”

“I know I’m not a duck like your lips,” responded Moore in the clip.

Needless to say, Zolciak wasn’t letting Moore get away with the last word, so, she took to her Instagram and Twitter. When posting the drama filled clip, Zolciak made sure to call out Morre specifically in her caption.

“Poor Kenya she’s mad,” Zolciak wrote. “Troy made close to 20mil so we good boo! my lips… your face.”

Sooo excited to celebrate Chateau Sheree with @shereewhitfield check out the season finale of RHOA! Poor Kenya she’s mad.. Kroy made close to 20mil so we good boo! 😍 my lips.. 🤔 your face 😷 A video posted by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Feb 8, 2017 at 9:57am PST

Now, according to Sportrac, Zolciak’s husband didn’t make nearly as much as she said he did – closer to 14 million. But that doesn’t seem to stop Zolciak from spending an absurd amount of money on everything from gambling, to vacations, to plastic surgery. Zolciak was even recently filmed for her show getting injections into her butt.

So, at the rate she is going, we’ll just have to wait and see if she or Moore is right about Zolciak’s finances in the end.

