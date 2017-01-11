Kim Kardashian’s DASH Store Has Been Robbed

Looks like Kim Kardashian can’t catch a break. Just days after the robbers from her Paris robbery were arrested by police, another robbery happened in relation to the Kardashians. The family owned – and themed – DASH store on Melrose avenue in Los Angeles was robbed.

According to the authorities, a woman walked into the store on Monday and grabbed nearly $1,600 in clothing, perfume, and accessories. She then fled the scene in a silver sedan. The police haven’t been able to locate the woman since she drove off.

#art #desing The Kardashians’ DASH Store Robbed (PHOTOS): Kim Kardashian has a new robbery to deal with –… https://t.co/QUwz9Askgh pic.twitter.com/Z486AVH8me — ctrl ART tab (@ctrlARTtab) January 10, 2017

This robbery comes three months after Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in her Paris hotel room. That day she lost millions of dollars’ worth of jewelry and was completely traumatized after the incident. She was so shaken she actually stopped using social media, which she has only just started using again. This robbery wasn’t quite as dramatic, or as damaging, but it is a bit of a coincidence.

On Monday, the Paris authorities arrested 17 people who are suspected to have been involved in the Kardashian robbery back in October. Surveillance and DNA helped the authorities in their investigation, and hopefully, surveillance in the DASH robbery will eventually lead to an arrest there as well.

What’s more, while the authorities were investigating Kim’s robbery in Paris, they came across evidence that it might have been an inside job. After the event, many believed that it the robbery may have been a hoax, or that Kardashian was to blame given her affinity for sharing on social media. While the evidence doesn’t suggest that Kardashian herself was to blame for the robbery, it seems that one of the robbers actually works for the limo company that the Kardashian family uses while in Paris. That person would have been able to give the robbers vital information about Kim’s whereabouts to help with the heist.

While the two incidents are very likely not related, it is a bit of an extra blow to the reality show family for the robbery to happen on the same day they started to get a little bit of closure on the Paris incident. It might be a new year, but it seems like the Keeping Up with the Kardashian stars are in for a bit of the same old stuff.

