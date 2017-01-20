Kim Kardashian West Teases Something Huge For New Season Of Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian West took to Twitter on Thursday night to tease something massive on the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The 36-year-old mother of two shared a photo of herself on social media and used the caption to hint at something major when the hit E! series returns.

The Selfish author tweeted: “If you only knew… #WaitForIt #KUWTK #ThePopOff.”

Since posting on social media, Kim Kardashian’s tweet received more than 2k retweets and 13k likes.

After posting the cryptic tweet, Kim’s followers went absolutely crazy expressing their anticipation.

Check out some of the best reactions to Kim’s tweet below:

@KimKardashian 👀 excited for march honestly can’t wait until the new season! — PEACHES (@xohiraa) January 20, 2017

@KimKardashian oh so you’re just gonna drop hints and then dip on us? Okay girl, okay 😂🙄😘❤ — Jade Cook (@JadeKardashian_) January 20, 2017

@KimKardashian I am sure that it would blow our minds. I can’t wait girl — Victoria (@MyLifeIsKimK) January 20, 2017

While it is untelling what Kim was teasing in the tweet, one thing that has been confirmed is that the mother of two will break her silence regarding the Paris Robbery in the upcoming season of KUWTK.

E! News released a sneak peek of the moment when Kim opened up about the frightening ordeal. Kim sat down to talk with her sisters Khloe and Kourtney. She was visibly rattled as Kim sat curled up in a ball on the couch with tears streaming down her face.

“They’re going to shoot me in the back,” Kim says. “There’s no way out.”

The incident was so utterly terrifying for Kim that she has trouble even speaking about the robbery.

“It makes me so upset to think about it,” she said.

Check out the video here.

Are you excited for Keeping Up With the Kardashians to return this March?

