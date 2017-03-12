Kim Kardashian Reveals Topless Bedtime Snapchat Photo

Kim Kardashian had a long and exhausting evening, getting very glamorous to attend the Family Equality Council’s Impact Awards in Los Angeles. She spent most of her night in an incredibly snug strapless dress that accentuated all of her curves, so when she got home, she was clearly ready to get into a more relaxing outfit. As you can see from the photo she posted on Snapchat, sometimes the most comfortable outfit is no outfit at all.

The event was held to celebrate individuals who have made incredible contributions in regards to supporting LGBTQ families. Kim was one of the presenters who handed over an award to the creators of The Real World, Jonathan Murray and his partner Harvey Reese.

Kardashian has aways been a big supporter of LGBTQ rights, taking to her blog following the legalization of gay marriage in 2015 to commend the actions taken by President Obama to further progress our society.

In her blog, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote, “This is such a huge step forward in our country’s fight for civil rights and I hope that today this will give hope to so many young people across the country.” She added, “We’ve never had a president so supportive of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community and today I am proud to be an American!! I’m so happy that our country is making history and moving forward.”

The Kardashian family has been at the center of many LGBTQ discussions, with former stepdad Bruce Jenner’s transition to Caitlyn Jenner. During an interview with Diane Sawyer, Caitlyn revealed, “Kim told me a story. She goes, ‘You know what really turned me around on thinking about this?’ And I said ‘What?’ She goes ‘Kanye.’”

After the long and powerful evening, it looks like Kim could finally get some rest as she posted the Snapchat photo from her bed.

