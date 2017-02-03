Kim Kardashian Spotted In NSFW Top During Costa Rica Trip

Kim Kardashian was spotted wearing one of her most NSFW outfits ever. While on vacation with her famous family in Costa Rica, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore a see-through top that will make your jaw drop to the floor.

The Selfish author was photographed with her sister Kourtney Kardashian while on their way to dinner. Kim Kardashian left almost nothing to the imagination in a nude-colored sheer top that put her curvy figure on full display.

Videos by PopCulture.com

To complete her outfit, the mother of two wore a pair of skin-tight black pants that flaunted her shapely physique.

Check out the photos of Kim Kardashian here.

Kim Kardashian let her signature raven-black locks fall down her back and opted for a minimal makeup look.

Standing by her side, 37-year-old Kourtney Kardashian showed off her toned abs in a bandeau top. The mother of three also donned a pair of black and white, wide-legged silk bottoms.

This wasn’t the only time that Kim and Kourtney showed off their stunning good looks during their exotic getaway in the Central American country.

On Sunday, Kim Kardashian rocked a see-through dress that left absolutely nothing to the imagination on Sunday. Also, Kourtney Kardashian went skinny-dipping in the private pool and showed off her curvy backside in a steamy photo that will take your breath away.

The Kardashian crew is now back stateside, and Kim made a huge announcement on Twitter. The wife of rapper Kanye West shared that she is starting a new book club with her friend, supermodel Chrissy Teigen.

“So guys… @chrissyteigen & @jenatkinhair & I are starting a book club!” Kim wrote on Twitter. “I’m making them read ‘Embraced By The Light’ as our first book!”

So guys….. @chrissyteigen & @jenatkinhair & I are starting a book club! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 2, 2017

I’m making them read “Embraced By The Light” as our first book! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 2, 2017

To keep up with Kim Kardashian, follow her on Instagram here. Also be sure to check out Keeping Up With the Kardashians when the series returns on March 5 at 9 p.m. on E!

What was your reaction after seeing Kim Kardashian in a see-through top?

Up Next: Khloe Kardashian Reveals See-Through Photo On Social Media | Kim Kardashian Relives Her Horrible Robbery While Providing Testimony For French Authorities | Khloe Kardashian Spotted In Scorching Yellow Swimsuit During Trip To Costa Rica | Kourtney Kardashian Releases New Top-Shelf Booty Pic | Kim Kardashian Addresses Pregnancy Rumors On Social Media | Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Brand New Pool Pics With Friend | Kim Kardashian’s New Nails Look Like Something Out Of A Horror Movie | Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex, Scott Disick, Hugs All Over New Girl Right After Returning From Costa Rica

[H/T Daily Mail]