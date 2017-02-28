Kim Kardashian Reveals Unexpected Workout Photos

Ever wonder how Kim Kardashian keeps her body tight and fit? Well, the reality star has shared her workout routine with the world.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star took to Snapchat to show her followers and fans how she keeps it all together. The mommy of two revealed she works out in the garage of her Bel Air home after her kids North and Saint fall asleep.

Follow @KimKardashianSnap for more 🍑 A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on Feb 28, 2017 at 6:54am PST

In the videos Kim is seen wearing matching black leggings that emphasize her plump rear end toned legs and she wound her hair into a ponytail.

A sped-up shot of her jump-roping featured white text blaring across the screen reading “Night Workout,” and was followed by a clip of her exercising with ropes.

In the video we hear Blackstreet’s 1996 hit No Diggity blasting in the background while text continued on screen reading “In My Garage.” Kim kept the party going with more videos of her exercising and more 90s hits.

Follow @KimKardashianSnap for more 🍑 A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on Feb 28, 2017 at 7:03am PST

Emojis littered the screen, one showing a muscular arm flexing and two others showing winking faces with smiles and dangling tongues.

By the next video, her trainer was nodding at her with what looked like approval as she stood with one foot on an upturned balance ball.

She’d preceded the workout tapes with a brief close-up selfie video, having used a filter to accessorize with an animated floral circlet.

“You guys, I’m getting laser by SEV right now,” she’d said with a sigh before sticking out her tongue, referring to a hair-removal chain with multiple Los Angeles outposts.

[H/T Daily Mail]