Kim Kardashian Reveals Bizarre Nail Piercings

Whether you love or hate her, Kim Kardashian West is a trendsetter and the celeb revealed a new fashion statement that we are sure will make headlines.

The 36-year-old reality star shared a video on Snapchat of her newly pierced metallic purple fingernails, which had multiple gold hoop earrings in them. In the video we can hear Kim explaining how her sister, Khloe, would be proud of her new nails.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Khloe [Kardashian] would be so proud of me right now,” Kim said of the manicure. “Kokes, you see this?”

While the fingernails are beautiful and unique, there are a number of tasks the mother of two will have issues accomplishing. For instance, she can’t type on a computer, button her jeans, put on an actual pair of earrings or even run her hands through her hair.

In addition to the pierced nails, Kim has been rocking a lip ring lately. Last week, her and husband Kanye West stepped out sporting a very ’90s style outflit, lip ring included.

Kim isn’t the only sister sharing new info with the world. Khloe Kardashian has shared her new, tight physique with the world in a video for Protein World. The 32-year-old reality star looked to be sporting ’80s workout wear in a skin-tight bodysuit that showed off her stunning figure.

Khloe has recently become the face of nutritional supplement, fitness and lifestyle brand Protein World and this video is a behind-the-scenes look from her photoshoot.

More: Kim Kardashian Reveals Jaw-Dropping Cream Color Dress That Is All But Painted On | Pictures Of Kim Kardashian From 2007 Have Surfaced, And Who Is This Person? | Kim Kardashian Has Removed ‘West’ From Her Social Media Handles

[H/T ET, Instagram, kimksnapchats]