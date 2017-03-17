Kim Kardashian Reveals Busty New Pic On Instagram

Kim Kardashian‘s latest Instagram pic put her busty build on full display, and you definitely don’t want to miss seeing this racy snap. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media this week to unleash the eye-catching photo that nearly broke the Internet.

Should I be original and say long hair don’t care? A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 14, 2017 at 1:46pm PDT

The mother of two captioned the snap: “Should I be original and say long hair don’t care?

The image shows the black-haired beauty rocking a daring jumpsuit that features a see-through section that flaunts her ample cleavage. The skintight outfit featured a sheer bottom with intricate designs that looked as if it was painted directly on her tanned gams.

The risqué pic was massively popular with Kim Kardashian’s loyal fans as they launched the post into elite social media territory with over 1 million likes! More than 19k Instagram users took to the comment section to express how stunning Kim looked in the snap.

In other news regarding the Selfish author, the next episode of KUWTK will show Kim reliving the Paris robbery that went down this past October. A new clip shows how painful it was for Kim just to discuss the experience.

The social media mogul began by expressing the moment she knew there was something wrong when she heard people “pounding up the stairs.”

“I’m calling to them, like, ‘Hello. Hello. Hello?’ and there’s no answer,” the reality star said. “And then at that moment, when there wasn’t an answer, my heart started to get really tense. You know, like, your stomach just kind of knots up and you’re like, ‘What’s going on? What’s going on?’”

Kim said she opened the door “and then I saw two guys holding another guy down, in police uniforms. But right outside of my bedroom. Five feet away.”

Check out the all-new clip here.

