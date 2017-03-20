Kim Kardashian Reveals Emotional Instagram Post About Her Paris Robbery

Kim Kardashian West has opened up about the life-threatening robbery that took her out of the public eye in October 2016.

As you may recall, Kim K was bound, gagged and robbed by five individuals dressed as police officers while in France for Paris Fashion Week.

The brush with death sent shockwaves through the world and resulted in Kardashian hiding out of the public eye with husband Kanye West and their two small children, North and Saint.

In an emotional Instagram post on Sunday, the reality TV star divulged her emotions surrounding the robbery.

“I have always shared so much & I’m not going to hold back when this was probably one of the most life changing experiences for me,” she wrote. “I would never wish this experience upon anyone, but have learned some valuable lessons & feel so blessed to be safe home with my babies & husband.”

The socialite/entrepreneur also took a few sentence to express her gratitude and admiration for her loved ones who supported her and the French officers who investigated the crime.

“To my friends, family, and loved ones I can’t thank you enough for being there when I needed you the most. To the French police, thank you for your incredible hard work.”

She also teased that more details on the event would be discussed on the next episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“I thought it was important to share this story through my eyes & not in an interview where my own words could be twisted,” she says.

The account was written along with a photo of Kim with her mother Kris and her sisters Kourtney and Kendall that was taken shortly before the robbery.

To see Kim’s full post about the Paris robbery below:

