Kim Kardashian Jets Home Immediately After Kanye West News

On Monday night, Kim Kardashian West jetted back to Los Angeles to be by her husband Kanye West’s side at the hospital.

After an emotional breakdown on Monday afternoon, the “Fade” rapper was hospitalized at UCLA Medical Center for a psychiatric evaluation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prior to Kanye’s breakdown, Kim was scheduled to make her first public appearance since the robbery in Paris that went down earlier this year. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was expected to be in attendance in New York for the Angel Ball, which was honoring her late father, Robert Kardashian, according to TMZ.

Despite Kim having to leave the event, there were still plenty of her famous family members there to celebrate Robert. Two of Kim’s sisters, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian were in attendance, as well as the family matriarch, Kris Jenner.

Not only has Kim been absent from the public eye, but also she has stayed out of the spotlight on social media. While the 36-year-old was typically a frequent poster on Instagram and Twitter, she has stayed uncharacteristically silent since the frightening ordeal in Paris.

With respect to Kanye, a source recently revealed that he “feels like he’s under spiritual attack.”

“He is exhausted and currently dealing with sleep deprivation. He went to the hospital at will under the advice of his physician. He’s fine,” the source said.

“He feels like he’s under spiritual attack and has been for awhile,” the source said. “It’s not just the big things; it’s smaller, quieter things, internal things. You might think that it’s about Kim’s robbery, and while that didn’t help, that’s not what’s going on here. He’s dealing with a lot more subtle issues.”

A slew of celebrities have already voiced their support for Kanye on social media.

PRAYING FOR KANYE. PRAYING HE HAS THE RIGHT ENERGY SURROUNDING HIM DURING THIS TIME. SENDING PEACE AND LOVE. 🙏🏿 — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) November 22, 2016

And I hope u all pray for @kanyewest too. He’s not just an artist but he’s a father, a son a husband and above human. Get well soon — marlon wayans (@MarlonWayans) November 22, 2016

The easy thing to do is make Kanye West jokes.

The compassionate thing to do is hope he’s ok and gets the help he needs. — andy lassner (@andylassner) November 22, 2016

When do you think Kim Kardashian will plan another public appearance?

MORE Kim and Kanye: Celebrities Send Their Support to Kanye West After His Hospitalization / Source Says Kanye West Feels Like ‘He’s Under Spiritual Attack’ / Kris Jenner Shares Updates on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: ‘One Step at a Time’ /

[H/T TMZ]