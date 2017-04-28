Kim Kardashian Reveals Intense Pic In Attempt To Gain Back 100,000 Followers

Kim Kardashian West reminded her followers of her famous curves while in the midst of a Photoshop controversy.

Hey A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 27, 2017 at 10:14pm PDT

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star uploaded this shot of herself in a white thong bikini tied-up shirt with the simple caption “Hey.”

Most are seeing the filtered shot as a response to the ongoing social media scandal facing the reality star.

On Thursday, unedited bikini photos of Kardashian surfaced from her vacation with sister Kourtney. While Kim typically uploads photos that make her skin and body seem flawless, these paparazzi snaps posted by the Daily Mail show her rear covered in cellulite and with unnatural proportions.

While a little cellulite isn’t anything to scoff at, some fans felt betrayed by the revelation. Kim has passed off an image of flawlessness on social media for years, and fans were shocked she would even edit candid shots seemingly taken with her phone.

As the controversy unfolded, Kim lost around 100,000 followers on her Instagram account.

Thursday night’s thong shot shown that most followers are still sticking with her, as the photo reached 1.2 million likes. However, the comments are filled with fans calling out the recent photoshop allegations.

Kim seemed to be keeping things business as usual on Friday. She uploaded two photos to Instagram, one of a scenic view and the other promoting her and sister Kylie Jenner’s latest cosmetic collaboration.

We’re restocking our KKW X KYLIE collab today at 3pm on KylieCosmetics.com A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 28, 2017 at 10:45am PDT

