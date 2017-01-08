Kim Kardashian Has Removed ‘West’ From Her Social Media Handles

UPDATE: Kim has now added the name West back to her social media handles.

As the rumors continue to circulate in the media that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West might be headed for a divorce, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star might have just revealed that there is validity to the speculation. The 36-year-old briefly removed the last name West from all of her social media accounts.

🚨 NATIONAL EMERGENCY KIM KARDASHIAN REMOVED “WEST” FROM HER TWITTER AND INSTA HANDLES 🚨 pic.twitter.com/JEoQQL5S7V — Tyler McCall (@eiffeltyler) January 3, 2017

The Selfish author took down the name West from her accounts on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. Kardashian also has changed the profile picture, which could be a sign that she might be returning to social media.

Since changing her name for a moment, Kim has since added the name West back to her profile. However, Kardashian’s fans on social media were quick to take a screenshot of the moment that the she changed it.

Most recently, the reports of the couple calling it quits surfaced on the week before Christmas, the Kardashian clan reportedly gathered to discuss the divorce, according to a source close to the family.

“It was basically to discuss how to proceed privately and publicly with what’s going on with his health and his and Kim’s relationship.” The source continued by saying, “Things got to a point where Kanye refused to discuss his health anymore and demanded that they all butt out of his affairs.”

Apparently when the celebrity family met, things got totally heated.

“Kourtney, of all people, completely lost it,” the source said. “She flung the drink she was holding at Kanye. It missed him, but her frustration was clear. She walked away grumbling, and [their other sister] Khloé [Kardashian] went after her. [Kim’s mom] Kris [Jenner] and Kim just stood there staring at Kanye, who said nothing.”

What are your thoughts about Kim Kardashian removing the name West from all of her social media handles?

