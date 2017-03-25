Popculture

Kim Kardashian Takes Us Way Back With Selfie From 12-Years-Old

Kim Kardashian took her followers way back with this epic selfie on Instagram.

The reality TV star posted a pic of herself from 12-years-old. Young Kim K is seen wearing a black leather jacket and a fitted black t-shirt.

Her long brunette hair is flowing on the sides of her head and she appears to be sitting in front of a motorcycle.

She captioned the pic: “Happy 12 year old.”

Kim has been taking her fans and followers on a trip down memory lane as she shared another family pic to Instagram.

In the throwback photo we see a young Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Rob with sitting with their mother Kris and father Robert Kardashian. Kim captioned the adorable family photo: “Squad.”

