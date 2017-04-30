Kim Kardashian’s Rumored Plastic Surgeon Says Her Butt Is ‘Deflated Balloon’

Following the release of untouched paparazzi photos of Kim Kardashian that showed even the socialite has “flaws,” many fans criticized the celebrities for manipulating photos of herself that she claims to be authentic. Cosmetic surgeon Aaron Rollins, who is rumored to have performed procedures on Kim, has given some medical insight on how the human body reacts to surgeries, comparing Kim’s body to a “deflated balloon” and saying her butt is “too big.”

Rollins spoke with the Daily Mail, saying, “Let her serve as a lesson to anyone who wants to make a body part bigger.” The surgeon says many of his clients used to ask for a butt similar to Kim’s but have now begun asking how they can obtain one similar to her younger sister Kylie’s.

Surgery isn’t a magical fix to all of one’s physical features, as Rollins explains, “If they have cellulite there before the procedure, then it will be there afterwards, too. People need to think about that or it will look bad like Kim’s.” He added, “It’s very big, maybe too big.”

Shortly after the photos surfaced, Kim’s social media channels took a hit, as 100,000 Instagram followers jumped ship. The problem wasn’t with what Kim’s body looks like, but she was criticized for using Photoshop and other photo airbrushing apps to give the impression she was perfect.

“Fat was taken from her waist and put into her bottom. But it’s transferring problem fat to another area,” claims Rollins, despite Kim denying having any work done. He continued, “Problem fat is problem fat wherever it is. It grows in the same way as it would in the place it was taken from.”

“Kim has had two children, she has put on weight and then lost it, then gained it again and lost it again. It’s like blowing up a balloon and then letting the air out – there are ripples. No wonder it looks like that,” the doctor remarked.

Rollins detailed, “She has everything going against her and there is nothing she can do about it – apart from get the airbrush out.”

After the “fallout,” Kim was quick to post a photo with the caption, “I’ve seen perspective is a b***h. I’ll work on taking videos with better lighting & angles. F**k you,” only to delete it a minute later.

