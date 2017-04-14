Kim Kardashian Wades Into Controversy With Instagram Post

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to a sponsored Instagram post, but the reality star’s latest ad is raising some eyebrows.

The mom of two shared a post promoting Diclegis, a prescription drug meant to fight morning sickness, posting the image on Thursday in a somewhat odd throwback snap.

“Remember this? Just want to remind all of you that if you’re miserable with #morningsickness like I was, try changing your diet & lifestyle first,” the caption read.

“If you still feel sick, don’t wait-ask your doctor about #Diclegis (doxylamine succinate & pyridoxine HCl), the only FDA-approved medication for morning sickness,” the post continued. “It’s the most studied drug in pregnancy & it worked for me! I want to empower all moms-to-be and encourage them to speak up.”

The New York Times shares that Kardashian previously hawked the product when she was pregnant with son Saint, prompting the FDA to issue a “warning letter” after her post failed to mention the side effects that could come with the drug. This time around, her lengthy caption made sure to include the drug’s possible risks, which prompted many followers to criticize Kardashian for the post’s seemingly robotic tone.

Several people were also confused as to why Kardashian posted the ad now, as she is not currently pregnant. Others took her to task for the odd image, which featured the star holding her phone with a seemingly photoshopped snap of her previous ad on the screen.

What do you think, Womanistas? Did Kardashian go too far with the sponsored content?

