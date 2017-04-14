Kim Kardashian Wades Into Controversy With Instagram Post

#Ad Remember this? Just want to remind all of you that if you’re miserable with #morningsickness like I was, try changing your diet & lifestyle first. If you still feel sick, don’t wait-ask your doctor about #Diclegis (doxylamine succinate & pyridoxine HCl), the only FDA-approved medication for morning sickness. It’s the most studied drug in pregnancy & it worked for me! I want to empower all moms-to-be and encourage them to speak up. #DontSufferInSilence! The most common side effect is drowsiness. Visit diclegis.com Additional safety information can be found below & at DiclegisImportantSafetyinfo.com. Duchesnay USA encourages you to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088. For U.S. Residents Only. Diclegis is a prescription medicine used to treat nausea & vomiting of pregnancy in women who haven’t improved with change in diet or other non-medicine treatments. Limitation of Use: Diclegis hasn’t been studied in women with hyperemesis gravidarum. Important Safety Information Do not take Diclegis if you’re allergic to any of the ingredients in Diclegis. You should also not take Diclegis in combination with medicines called monoamine oxidase inhibitors, as these medicines can intensify & prolong the adverse CNS effects of Diclegis. Do not drive, operate heavy machinery or other activities that need your full attention unless your healthcare provider says that you may do so. Do not drink alcohol or take other central nervous system depressants such as cough & cold medicines, certain pain medicines & medicines that help you sleep while you take Diclegis. Severe drowsiness can happen or become worse causing falls or accidents. It is not known if Diclegis is safe & effective in children under 18 years of age. Keep Diclegis & all medicines out of the reach of children. Tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you’re breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. Diclegis can pass into your breast milk & may harm your baby. You shouldn’t breastfeed while using Diclegis.
Kim Kardashian is no stranger to a sponsored Instagram post, but the reality star’s latest ad is raising some eyebrows.
The mom of two shared a post promoting Diclegis, a prescription drug meant to fight morning sickness, posting the image on Thursday in a somewhat odd throwback snap.
Videos by PopCulture.com
“Remember this? Just want to remind all of you that if you’re miserable with #morningsickness like I was, try changing your diet & lifestyle first,” the caption read.
“If you still feel sick, don’t wait-ask your doctor about #Diclegis (doxylamine succinate & pyridoxine HCl), the only FDA-approved medication for morning sickness,” the post continued. “It’s the most studied drug in pregnancy & it worked for me! I want to empower all moms-to-be and encourage them to speak up.”
The New York Times shares that Kardashian previously hawked the product when she was pregnant with son Saint, prompting the FDA to issue a “warning letter” after her post failed to mention the side effects that could come with the drug. This time around, her lengthy caption made sure to include the drug’s possible risks, which prompted many followers to criticize Kardashian for the post’s seemingly robotic tone.
Several people were also confused as to why Kardashian posted the ad now, as she is not currently pregnant. Others took her to task for the odd image, which featured the star holding her phone with a seemingly photoshopped snap of her previous ad on the screen.
What do you think, Womanistas? Did Kardashian go too far with the sponsored content?
#Ad— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 13, 2017
Remember this? Just want to remind all of you that if you’re miserable with #morningsickness… https://t.co/emotZtncE3
tfw your instagram aesthetic has changed but you still want to #spon pic.twitter.com/CjjeDc6ec5— Who? Weekly (@whoweekly) April 13, 2017
@whoweekly this celebrity sponcon photoshop conspiracy is getting out of hand https://t.co/qMOb1wnZAn— Bonnie Wertheim (@bmwertheim) April 13, 2017
[H/T Twitter / @GlamourMagUK]
This story first appeared at Womanista.