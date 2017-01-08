Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence On Paris Robbery

Kim Kardashian has finally broken her silence regarding the Paris robbery. In a new clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians that will air in March on E!, the 36-year-old will finally dish on the shocking incident.

When she was being robbed of millions of dollars worth of jewelry, the Selfish author believed that she was going to be killed.

In the new sneak peek of the upcoming season of KUWTK, Kim sits down to talk with her sisters Khloe and Kourtney. Kim is visibly rattled as she sits curled up in a ball on the couch with tears streaming down her face.

“They’re going to shoot me in the back,” Kim says. “There’s no way out.”

The ordeal was so terrifying for Kim that she has trouble even speaking about the robbery.

“It makes me so upset to think about it,” she said.

After going through an extremely traumatic experience, Kim’s family was hit with another devastating blow when her husband, Kanye West, was hospitalized following an emotional breakdown.

The all-new clip from the upcoming KUWTK episode also features the first phone call Kim received when Kanye was taken to the UCLA medical center. There’s no way to tell from the video whether she was talking directly to Kanye or if it was his trainer, Gunnar Peterson, who the “Fade” rapper was with at the time of his breakdown.

“Don’t scare me, please,” Kim says while crying on the phone. “What’s going on?”

When her mother, Kris Jenner, rushes to her side, Kim says, “I think he really needs me, and I have to get home.”

Just like Kim and Kanye had an undeniably rough end to 2016, her sisters admitted that the turmoil impacted everyone in the family’s lives.

“We’re so close, we feel each other’s pain,” Khloe said. “Every laugh is louder, every shock has an impact.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns in March. Judging by this brief clip, you definitely will not want to miss the season premiere!

Are you going to watch the KUWTK episode when Kim Kardashian discusses the Paris robbery?

[H/T Daily Mail]