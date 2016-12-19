Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Pictures Have Finally Surfaced

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been photographed in public together for the first time since the Paris robbery back in October.

On Sunday night, the celebrity couple dined at the Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. Other than wearing a fur coat, Kim rocked a low-key look with high-waisted sweatpants while Kanye was still sporting the blond hairdo.

According to TMZ, Kim and rapper beau were making an effort to be seen together in public given that they would know the Giorgio Baldi area was a hot bed for paparazzi.

The photo may have been all about sending a message to the media that they are doing just fine despite the rumors of divorce that have been circulating in the media in recent weeks.

While they appeared to be on good terms on Sunday night, an insider close to the couple explained that Kim has actually been getting quite irritated with Kanye lately.

The source told Elite Daily: “Kanye is supposed to rest and focus on his mental health. Instead, he has had a very busy week and is done resting. Kim acts annoyed. She also seems miserable and is spending a lot of time with her family. Kim and Kanye have been spending time together behind closed doors and no less than usual. They both do their own thing a lot of the time but they’re constantly checking in with each other about things – and especially about the kids.

Do you think Kim and Kanye will get a divorce?

