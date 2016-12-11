Kim Kardashian Allegedly Diagnosed With Mystery Illness

Despite the recent divorce rumors being struck down, it turns out things might not be all and well at the Kardashian West home. Radar Online claims that Kim Kardashian is allegedly suffering from a “mystery illness” that she has yet to announce, but is worrisome for her friends and family.

According to an unconfirmed source, Kim was diagnosed with serious illness right before Kanye West was sent to the hospital for exhaustion. The source also says that Kardashian has been keeping this illness under wraps.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“About three weeks ago, Kim received bad medical news. Kanye has been stressed about the diagnosis and that was part of what is to blame for his demise,” said the source.

The Kardashian West family has been through a lot over the last few months, and adding a bad medical diagnosis to the list would certainly be stressful. It’s easy to see how Kanye might have suffered from exhaustion is he was dealing with his everyday endeavors as well as these unique family issues.

“Kim’s friends have heard she was diagnosed with a major illness and is not going to be OK. Her friends are worried and trying to find out what’s going on. That’s part of why Kanye flipped out. The family isn’t telling anyone yet,” reported the unnamed source.

The Kardashian family has yet to comment on this news. The family is currently very busy filming the next season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, according to their website. Keep your eyes here for updates on the story.

