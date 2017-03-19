RHONJ Star Kim DePaola’s Car Tied To Double Murder

When we learn that a celebrity or reality star has been involved in some sort of crime or tragedy, as much as we want to disbelieve they could be capable of such a thing, we remember that they’d human beings just like us. In some cases, it can sometimes feel more accepted when a celebrity commits a crime, as the pressures of fame might have a detrimental psychological impact. In the case of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Kim DePaola, she found herself directly connected to a crime, despite having nothing to do with it. Her car, however, is the scene of a gruesome double murder.

A car belonging to DePaola was discovered on Friday that was badly burned, along with two charred bodies inside of it. Upon further inspection of the remains, it was discovered that, before being burned, the two victims were shot in the head. DePaola’s son Chris was the person who most often drove this car.

Chris had been taken to the airport earlier in the week by his friend in that car, but the friend was specifically instructed not to drive it. Rather, Chris instructed the friend to bring the car back to his house and leave it there, which never ended up happening. Sadly, Chris has been unable to reach the friend responsible for the car.

Late on Friday, police in Paterson, NJ responded to reports of gunshots and, when they arrived, the body was already covered in flames and the victims inside were burned beyond recognition.

