Killer ‘Butt Dials’ Friend In The Middle Of His Terrible Crime

Court documents reveal a teacher may have been heard begging for her life after having her throat slit by her boyfriend. The phone call was accidentally made to a friend by the suspect Michael John Franco, 40.

Jill Thomas Grant, 41, was found dead near her home in Indio, Calif. in 2013 and her Franco has been charged with her murder.

Court documents have now been filed by the prosecution that have revealed Franco left a voicemail from an accidental “butt dial” to a friend in which Grant desperately tries to convince him to let her live. Most of the audio is inaudible but Grant can be heard saying, “What if I drive the car someplace and call myself and say I was attacked. Would that work?”

She is also heard making a plan to try and get away from her attacker.

“But we can think of something to say like (inaudible.) I am sure we can think of something. Say it was (inaudible.) What can we say?… What do you want me to say? What should I say?,” Grant can be heard saying.

See the audio transcript below:

GRANT: (inaudible)

FRANCO: Is that better?

GRANT: Mo. (inaudible). No. No.

FRANCO: All I wanted to do. I will take you to hospital. I will call 911

GRANT: Wait until I can think of, another idea. What if I drive the car someplace and call myself and say I was attacked? Would that work? (inaudible)

FRANCO: (inaudible)

GRANT: What do you mean?

FRANCO: What are you going to do now (inaudible) normally I (inaudbible)

GRANT: But we can think of something to say like (inaudible). I am sure we can think of something. Say it was (inaudible). What can we say? (inaudible)

FRANCO: (inaudible)

GRANT: I can say (inaudible) what do you want me to say? What should I say?

FRANCO: (inaudible)

GRANT: No I want (inaudible)

FRANCO: (inaudible)

GRANT: I don’t want that. Then what would I say (inaudible) again.

It is alleged that Franco slit Grant’s throat with a box cutter, ran her over with his car, then dumped her body at a nearby golf course two days before Christmas in 2013.

Franco has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is due to appear in court for a pre-trial hearing Tuesday Feb. 21.

