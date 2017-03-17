Kidnapped Woman Bravely Escapes Trunk Of Moving Car

An Alabama woman bravely jumped from a moving vehicle in a harrowing escape from a man who allegedly abducted her.

According to People, the woman was abducted by gunpoint in front of her apartment by forcing her into her own car.

Police are searching for the suspect who allegedly robbed the 25-year-old Birmingham woman on Tuesday. The man later allegedly made the woman get into the trunk of her car before driving to several locations.

“It is believed the suspect was using her card to get money,” Sgt. Bryan Shelton with the Birmingham Police Department said.

The woman made her daring escape when the man stopped at a local gas station. She told police that she managed to open the trunk as the man attempted to drive off.

Surveillance footage obtained by ABC News showed the woman jumping from the car and falling on the ground. She quickly got up and ran inside the station where she called 911, Shelton said.

Yosef AlSabah said that the Nissan Altima arrived at his gas station at around 11:40 p.m. and the suspect asked for help withdrawing money from the store’s ATM. AlSabah noted that the man became angry when he was unable to withdraw money. He said he then returned to the car and drove away.

“I saw the trunk popped up, a woman ran inside,” AlSabah said.

Police have released surveillance photo of the suspect. The footage showsa black man wearing a hat and a striped cardigan.

