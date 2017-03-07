Watch A Weatherman’s Segment Get Crashed By Hilarious Kid

The footage of possibly one of the funniest live TV bloopers ever has surfaced showing a weatherman getting interrupted by an unexpected guest.

While a newscaster from WLBT 3 news was delivering the weather report, an energetic little kid jumped in front of the screen.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The weatherman was clearly caught off guard when the young boy ran up to him shouting with his arms up. The little boy was speaking with someone off-camera trying to figure out what was going on.

When someone outside the shot made a comment to the excitable youngster, he hilariously said, “Are you crazy sure?”

The child then began squawking like a bird and flapping his arms, and the weatherman could hardly contain his laughter. After what seemed like a surprisingly long time for the kid to have hijacked the broadcast, the news reporter then tried to carry on as per usual. However, his best efforts were in vain as the child kept interjecting with his own commentary and spastic movements.

Towards the end of the minute-long clip, one of the crew members on the set came and grabbed the young boy and whisked him away.

Check out the hilarious video above.

What do you think is the funniest TV blooper you’ve ever seen?

Up Next:

[H/T YouTube: NewsFunnies]