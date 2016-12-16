Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About Making Medical Decisions For Ex Husband

Much like her sister, Khloe Kardashian has been through a lot over the years. One of the most difficult times in her life happened a year ago when she was suddenly in charge of the medical decisions for her soon-to-be ex-husband. Kardashian recently opened up about how that time in her life only changed her for the better.

In October 2015, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was in the process of divorcing former NBA player Lamar Odom. The two has signed the paperwork for the divorce but were still technically married. This meant that when Odom had been hospitalized after a near-fatal overdose, Kardashian was put in charge of his medical decisions.

She decided in that moment that she would call off her divorce for a while so she could continue to make the best decisions for her future ex-husband. And somehow, despite the issues between the two, Kardashian was able to remain strong and clear headed throughout the entire process.

“I was super calm,” she said. “And I was more like, ‘It’s greater than you,” and you just get the strength.”

Since then, Kardashian has become the subsequent backbone of her famous family. She is the rock they lean on when they are facing difficult times – and lately that has been happening a lot for her sister Kim Kardashian West. But the family trusts Kardashian to make the right decisions when they need to be made.

“This is kind of dark, but after that, my whole family changed all of their wills so that I would be their medical adviser,” Kardashian admitted. “Because you don’t know how someone reacts until you’re put in that situation – God forbid. No one should be put in those situations, but with that, I found strength from within.”

Who would have thought that such a complicated predicament could lead to such positive change?

[H/T PEOPLE]