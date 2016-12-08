Khloe Kardashian Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In New GQ Photoshoot

Khloe Kardashian was featured on the cover of GQ magazine in Germany, and the 32-year-old reality star looks absolutely stunning.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Twitter to express how thrilled she was to be on the cover of the magazine. While her sister Kim has been featured in the American and British version of the publication, this the first time Khlo-Money has made the cover, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I truly cannot believe I’m on the cover of f***ing GQ magazine!” she tweeted. “What the ?!?! It’s just crazy!!! I’m posting more pics tomorrow! This is wild!!!! Who ever would have thought?!?! Ahhhhhh.”

In the steamy cover photo, Khloe is rocking a black leather lace-up unitard. On other shots, theStrong Looks Better Naked author is wearing black one-pieces that showcases her curvy physique.

Khloe shared a photo on Instagram with the caption: “My GQ Germany cover is finally out!!!! @gq_germany I’m so excited for this shoot!!!”

My GQ Germany cover is finally out!!!! @gq_germany I’m so excited for this shoot!!! A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Dec 7, 2016 at 5:40pm PST

In another post from her GQ photo shoot, Khloe shared the sexy snap with the caption: “I really don’t know what I did in my life to constantly be surrounded by such beautiful and talented people every single day! I’m blessed to call you all my friends!! @mrmikerosenthal your talent and vision always amazes me!! How can someone be so kind, considerate, patient, creative and still have talent seeping out of his pores! We always create the best shoots when we are together because you make everybody feel so comfortable in front of your camera! Love you Mike.”

In a third photo, Khloe is seated on the hood of a sports car striking a sexy pose. She shared the photo with the caption: “We had such an incredible time on my @gq_germany shoot! @monicarosestyle you always make me feel like a rock star. I can’t thank you enough for believing in me at times more than I believe in myself! @joycebonelli and @justinemarjan you two are my sanity (strangely enough!) it takes a village guys! I am forever thankful to my beauty village!!”

Khloe also a sneak peak of the behind-the-scenes video on Instagram. The full video is available on her app.

Which picture from Khloe Kardashian’s GQ photo shoot was your favorite?

MORE Kardashians: Kim Kardashian’s Friend Jonathan Cheban Speaks Out On ‘Hysterical’ Divorce Rumors / Latest Details On Kim And Kanye / Kim Wants To Divorce Kanye West, Source Says / Kardashian Sisters Totally Dissed Blac Chyna / The Kardashian Family Celebrates Saint West’s First Birthday With Never Before Seen Pics / Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Are Together Again / Kim Kardashian ‘Worried About Kids Being Around Kanye In Hospital’ / Keeping Up With The Kardashians Temporarily Shut Down / Kim Kardashian Jets Home Immediately After Kanye West News

[H/T Entertainment Tonight]