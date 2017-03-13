Khloe Kardashian Reveals Denim On Denim Booty Pic

Khloe Kardashian flaunted her curvaceous derriere in a pair of faded jeans that look like they were painted onto her legs. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Sunday evening to unleash several steamy pics that showed her in the daring ensemble.

Denim on Denim A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 12, 2017 at 7:18pm PDT

The first eye-catching image shows the Revenge Body host wearing a pair of skintight jeans with a matching denim top. She posed with her back to the camera to put her booty on full display as her long blond tresses rest on her shoulders.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The second photo gives a frontal view of Khloe’s outfit. Her top was unbuttoned to showcase her ample cleavage and she wore a shimmering sequined bralet underneath. To complete her look, Khloe wore a pair of baby blue high heels.

The 32-year-old reality star captioned the photo: “Denim on denim.”

The post was a smash hit with Khloe’s followers as the pictures racked up more than 398k likes in less than 12 hours. Thousands of her loyal fans took to the comments section to express how stunning she looked in the snap.

Khloe Kardashian was clearly feeling her “denim on denim” look as she took to Instagram once again moments later to share another photo of the outfit. She leaned up against a wall while propping her foot up and seductively smoldering for the camera.

“Baby blues,” she wrote in the caption.

Baby blues 💙 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 12, 2017 at 7:20pm PDT

The second post received eve more attention than the first as Khloe’s followers showered the photo with more than 679k likes.

One person who undoubtedly loved Khloe’s sexy outfit was her new beau, NBA baller Tristan Thompson. All new details have recently surfaced regarding the lovebirds, and sources close to Khloe and Tristan have explained that they might be planning on tying the knot in the near future.

“Khloe and Tristan are doing so great and have an incredible relationship,” the insider said while talking with ET this past Thursday. “There could be an engagement this summer.”

However, Khloe isn’t going to demand a proposal in order to feel like the relationship is progressing.

“Khloe doesn’t need a title to make their relationship real and she doesn’t want to mess up how perfect it is now,” the source said. “She’s already done the marriage thing [with now ex-husband Lamar Odom]. Getting engaged is not something she’s sitting around stressing about. If it happens, it happens, but it’s not something she’s stressing about right now.”

Read more details on Khloe and Tristan here.

To keep up with Khloe Kardashian, follow her on Instagram here.

What do you think is Khloe Kardashian’s sexiest Instagram snap?

Up Next:

[H/T Instagram: Khloe Kardashian]