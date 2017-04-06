Khloe Kardashian Confronts Caitlyn Jenner, Makes Shocking Admission

An all-new teaser for Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians has been released and the clip teases a seriously charged moment between Khloe Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner.

“I just really feel like over the last year and a half we certainly have grown apart,” Caitlyn said. “Day after day, month after month, nobody calls, nobody checks in. Just, ‘Hey, how are you doing?’ I haven’t gotten that phone call from anybody. You can’t help but sit there and think, ‘OK, is it because I transitioned? They don’t like me anymore?’ I want to know what I did wrong, what I didn’t do wrong, what I did right, and move forward.”

Khloe responded by saying: “I don’t necessarily want to say you did anything wrong ’cause I don’t know if just because you didn’t do something the way maybe I would have preferred that makes it wrong. “This family, we deal with things very quickly. We don’t have time to really process a lot of things because we’re always on to the next and for me, at the time, I just wasn’t at a place in my life where I really could invest in new relationships or even something that’s this heavy.”

The Revenge Body host continued by explaining that she felt the need to look out for her mother, 61-year-old Kris Jenner.

It was very hard for me to experience a lot of new things so quickly and still feeling like I have to protect my mom and certain things that were happening where I felt like they might not have been the most positive,” she said. “But then I was also like, this isn’t even my fight to fight anymore. I have my own s**t to deal with, so why don’t you guys figure that stuff out. But I don’t think Caitlyn is a bad person at all.”

The 69-year-old Olympian then replied by saying that she understood how Khloe was sorting through her own issues, but they had so much shared history and memories that she thought they would have handled the situation together.

“But that’s 23 years of my life invested in the family and you. Being there when you have good days and bad days and all the things you go through when you’re growing up and sneaking out of the house and I found you and stuff like that,” Jenner said.

The 32-year-old fashion mogul then made a shocking admission that she felt like her “second dad” was taken away from her once Jenner transitioned into a woman.

“For me, you’re all I remember, Bruce was,” Khloe says. “So not having you in my life, it’s a huge blow because I’m like, OK, my second dad, this guy that I’ve grown up with, that raised me, was taken away from me, but no one really let me have that.”

