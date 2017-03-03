Popculture

Khloe Kardashian Posts Booty Pic That Rivals Her Sisters’

Khloe Kardashian has just unleashed a new booty pic that gives her sister Kim’s most racy pics some serious competition.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Thursday evening to treat her 63.7 million followers to a steamy photo that puts her voluptuous derriere on full display.

The risqué snap shows the 32-year-old striking a seductive pose with one foot up on a stair while pushing her backside out that show it off for the camera. Khloe was rocking a pair of form-hugging pants that showed some skin through the lace-up sides. To complete her look, she sported a loose-fitting top and a pair of sexy, black high heel shoes.

The photo was an instant hit with Khloe’s followers as they showered the post with more than 782k likes in less than a day. Thousands of her adoring fans took to the comments section to express how stunning Khloe looks in the pic, and to post a seemingly endless stream of heart-eye emojis.

The Revenge Body host captioned the snap: “All laced up!! Our new @goodamerican lace up jeans are available now! Exclusively at GoodAmerican.com #GoodAmerican.”

Earlier in the day, Khloe shared another photo to promote her clothing line.

“Run don’t walk ladies!! We just dropped our @goodamerican Lace Up denim on goodamerican.com!! #GoodSquad #GoodLegs,” she captioned the snap.

To keep up with Khloe Kardashian, follow her on Instagram here.

What do you think is Khloe Kardashian’s sexiest pic?

