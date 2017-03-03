Khloe Kardashian Posts Booty Pic That Rivals Her Sisters’

Khloe Kardashian has just unleashed a new booty pic that gives her sister Kim’s most racy pics some serious competition.

All laced up!! Our new @goodamerican lace up jeans are available now! Exclusively at GoodAmerican.com #GoodAmerican A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 2, 2017 at 3:07pm PST

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Thursday evening to treat her 63.7 million followers to a steamy photo that puts her voluptuous derriere on full display.

The risqué snap shows the 32-year-old striking a seductive pose with one foot up on a stair while pushing her backside out that show it off for the camera. Khloe was rocking a pair of form-hugging pants that showed some skin through the lace-up sides. To complete her look, she sported a loose-fitting top and a pair of sexy, black high heel shoes.

The photo was an instant hit with Khloe’s followers as they showered the post with more than 782k likes in less than a day. Thousands of her adoring fans took to the comments section to express how stunning Khloe looks in the pic, and to post a seemingly endless stream of heart-eye emojis.

The Revenge Body host captioned the snap: “All laced up!! Our new @goodamerican lace up jeans are available now! Exclusively at GoodAmerican.com #GoodAmerican.”

Earlier in the day, Khloe shared another photo to promote her clothing line.

“Run don’t walk ladies!! We just dropped our @goodamerican Lace Up denim on goodamerican.com!! #GoodSquad #GoodLegs,” she captioned the snap.

Run don’t walk ladies!! We just dropped our @goodamerican Lace Up denim on goodamerican.com!! #GoodSquad #GoodLegs A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 2, 2017 at 9:13am PST

