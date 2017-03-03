Khloe Kardashian Posts Booty Pic That Rivals Her Sisters’

Khloe Kardashian has just unleashed a new booty pic that gives her sister Kim’s most racy pics some serious competition.
All laced up!! Our new @goodamerican lace up jeans are available now! Exclusively at GoodAmerican.com #GoodAmerican
A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Thursday evening to treat her 63.7 million followers to a steamy photo that puts her voluptuous derriere on full display.
Videos by PopCulture.com
The risqué snap shows the 32-year-old striking a seductive pose with one foot up on a stair while pushing her backside out that show it off for the camera. Khloe was rocking a pair of form-hugging pants that showed some skin through the lace-up sides. To complete her look, she sported a loose-fitting top and a pair of sexy, black high heel shoes.
The photo was an instant hit with Khloe’s followers as they showered the post with more than 782k likes in less than a day. Thousands of her adoring fans took to the comments section to express how stunning Khloe looks in the pic, and to post a seemingly endless stream of heart-eye emojis.
The Revenge Body host captioned the snap: “All laced up!! Our new @goodamerican lace up jeans are available now! Exclusively at GoodAmerican.com #GoodAmerican.”
Earlier in the day, Khloe shared another photo to promote her clothing line.
“Run don’t walk ladies!! We just dropped our @goodamerican Lace Up denim on goodamerican.com!! #GoodSquad #GoodLegs,” she captioned the snap.
Run don’t walk ladies!! We just dropped our @goodamerican Lace Up denim on goodamerican.com!! #GoodSquad #GoodLegs
A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on
To keep up with Khloe Kardashian, follow her on Instagram here.
What do you think is Khloe Kardashian’s sexiest pic?
Up Next:
- NBA Star James Harden Speaks Out About Ex Khloe Kardashian
- Khloe Kardashian Documented Her Topless Tattoo Removal, And This Would Hurt
- Khloe Kardashian Reveals Skintight Workout Outfit On Instagram
- Khloe Kardashian Unleashes New Steamy Swimsuit Pic With Beau
[H/T Daily Mail]
Want the chance to win one of Logan’s claws thanks to Regal & IMAX? Click the here or the image below to enter!