Kenya Moore Sends Subtle Sassy Message To Kim Zolciak With Instagram Post

It shouldn’t come as any surprise, but it appears as though two stars of Real Housewives of Atlanta continue to antagonize one another through various uses of social media, much like how they did when appearing together on the show. The ball entered Kenya Moore’s court after Kim Zolciak fired off a couple of shots in retaliation for Moore calling out her “duck lips.”

Sooo excited to celebrate Chateau Sheree with @shereewhitfield check out the season finale of RHOA! Poor Kenya she’s mad.. Kroy made close to 20mil so we good boo! 😍 my lips.. 🤔 your face 😷 A video posted by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Feb 8, 2017 at 9:57am PST

It appears as though Moore had a response of her own to the social media insult, but in a way, she chose to take a slightly higher road by not calling out Zolciak specifically.

😘👸🏾 #kenyamoore #RHOA A photo posted by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Feb 9, 2017 at 2:33pm PST

The photo Moore posted of herself says, “Mere peasants can never summon the Queen,” which implies she won’t resort to continuing the battle between herself and Zolciak. However, any response is still a response, so it looks like a “peasant” actually was able to summon the queen. Or, at least, summon the Queen to post on Instagram.

Do you think this marks the end of the feud between the two reality stars or will this only add fuel to the fire? Let us know in the comments!

