Kenny Rogers House Is Being Auctioned For A Ton Of Money

Country music legend Kenny Rogers is auctioning off his ridiculously cool property for a crazy amount of money.

The 973+ acre property near Athens, Georgia was previously listed at $18 million, and the auction will have a starting bid of $3.9 million.

The property will be sold in two parcels, but the prospective buyers have the opportunity to purchase both of them together. The first tract is a 612 acre piece of land that includes the main house, golf course, 7 guest homes, equestrian facility and more. The second tract includes 358 plus acres of mature hardwood and pine timberland, according to United: SCS.

“We believe auctions are one of the best ways to bring unique properties to the public,” said Mark Woodling, Vice President and Auctioneer with United Strategic Client Services. “In July of 2016, Beaver Dam Farms was offered at auction, but never actually made it to the live event. Buyers now have the chance again to purchase the property if they had interest in the prior auction.This will determine the true market value through the competitive auction bidding process.”

“We are thrilled to present this legendary and iconic estate to the public,” said Jeff Raines, auctioneer for United Country – Low Country Auction and Real Estate. “The property, known as Beaver Dam Farms, located at 3085 Smithonia Rd, Colbert, GA 30628, boasts countless attributes which make it a truly exceptional property. Beaver Dam Farms includes a championship 18-hole golf course designed by Kenny Rogers himself, main residence, 7 guest homes, equestrian facility and more. The property really offers endless opportunities for creative development.”

The main residence includes an enormous 13,850 square foot mansion with 7 beds and 6.5 baths. The second house on the property is a 4 bedroom, 4 bath, and the third is a 3 bedroom 2 bath. There are also four 1,000 sq. ft. villas.

The incredible property is setup for any kind of entertainment a prospective buyer would like to provide. There is a 1,740 square foot gathering and dining hall, and a lakeside pier with deck.

The sports and recreation area is remarkable as well. There is an amazing 71,820 square foot indoor equestrian/multi-use facility. The facility includes area for horse boarding complete with stalls, paddocks, pastures, and outdoor riding rings. There are two clay tennis courts, clubhouse, pools, a jacuzzi, and two small barns. The property also has an unbelievable golf course.

The golf course was originally intended to be only a 3-hole course. However, after being inspired by other courses across the world, Rogers chose to make the course into an 18-hole championship golf course. It is a Par 72, with the course length coming in at 5,438 to 6,300 yards. According to The Georgia State Golf Association, the course was given a rating of 70.4, with the slope rating of 139 from long tees.

The live and online auction for Kenny Rogers’ property will begin taking bids on Black Friday, Nov. 25th.

