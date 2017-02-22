Kendra Wilkinson Reveals Spandex-Filled Workout Photo On Twitter

Kendra Wilkinson unleashed a new spandex-filled workout snap to show off her incredibly fit physique. The former Playboy model took to social media on Tuesday to share the steamy pic.

The mother-of-two posted a photo with the hilarious caption: “Me n my girl droppin a deuce. #werk.”

In the photo, the blond bombshell is perched on an exercise bench while doing kettlebell squats across from her workout partner. She was photographed rocking skintight yoga pants and a lavender colored top.

The Kendra On Top star also shared the same photo on Instagram. However, she posted the same photo but with a more moderate caption: “Me and my girl @sarachristinaw putting in some werk today with @bodybycalvin_.”

In recent weeks, Kendra Wilkinson has been gifting her social media followers with a slew of steamy snaps. Last week, the 31-year-old reality star shared a sizzling hot selfie that put her ample cleavage on full display.

“Find the light in the darkness,” she captioned the photo. “I tried guys. You’ll have to find life quotes somewhere else today.”

Kendra has been intent upon getting her body into tip-top shape now that she isn’t worried about putting on weight during a pregnancy. She has been outspoken about not wanting to give birth naturally again but would be willing to expand her brood via adoption.

“If we were to agree to [have more kids], we would agree to adopt because I’m happier when I feel like I can wear hot clothes and feel good in my own skin and not have to fix a lot,” she said.

The Sliding Into Home author also revealed that she suffered from postpartum depression after giving birth to both of her children 7-year-old Hank IV and 2-year-old Alijah Mary.

She continued by saying: “I had postpartum after little Hank and then I was dealing with chaos after Alijah with postpartum, so I had pretty bad experiences right after having each kid. But I got through it and I appreciate it all.”

