Kendra Wilkinson Reveals Epic Bikini Pic

Reality TV star Kendra Wilkinson has revealed a super hot bikini pic.

In the throwback pic we see Kendra with her husband, Hank Baskett, posing on the beach. She is wearing a vibrant blue two piece bikini with her blonde locks pulled back into a ponytail. While Baskett was seen shirtless wearing dark swim trunks.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Wilkinson captioned the pic, “We ain’t goin no where… we can’t be stopped now cuz it’s Basketts for life. #throwbackpic THIS PIC IS A VERY OLD PIC FYI. That’s what THROWBACK means.”

We ain’t goin no where… we can’t be stopped now cuz it’s Basketts for life. #throwbackpic 🤣 THIS PIC IS A VERY OLD PIC FYI. That’s what THROWBACK means. 😂😂😂😜😜😜 A post shared by Kendra Wilkinson Baskett (@kendra_wilkinson_baskett) on Feb 27, 2017 at 12:38pm PST

It’s good to see Kendra and Hank in such a good place. The couple had their share of issues which played out in the public eye but this throwback picture shows us the pair are in a good place as Wilkinson is remembering the good times.

Wilkinson married Baskett in 2009 and the couple welcomes their first child, Hank Baskett IV at the end of the year. In 2013 Kendra gave birth to a baby girl named Alijah Mary Baskett.

More News:

[H/T Instagram, kendra_wilkinson_baskett]

——–

Want the chance to win one of Logan’s claws thanks to Regal & IMAX? Click the here or the image below to enter!