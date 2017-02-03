Kendra Wilkinson Revealed A Rocked Out, Skintight Instagram Photo To Kick Off The New Year

While a slew of celebrities took to social media to kick off 2017, one of the best posts came from Kendra Wilkinson. The former Playboy model shared a photo on Instagram rocking a skin-tight top that showed off her famously curvy figure.

My mood going into 2017. 🤘🏻 A photo posted by Kendra Wilkinson Baskett (@kendra_wilkinson_baskett) on Dec 28, 2016 at 11:54am PST

The 31-year-old posted the photo with the caption: “My mood going into 2017.

Since posting on Instagram, Kendra’s snap racked up more than 52k likes and hundreds of comments.

In the pic, Kendra was rocking a super slim-fitting top and a pair of high-waisted white pants. The blond bombshell was looking extremely excited for 2017 as she stuck her tongue out at the camera.

Kendra clearly kicked off the year on a positive note, and she now seems intent on continuing those good vibes. On Thursday of this week, the mother of two showed off her stunningly fit physique in an all-new bikini pic that will make your heart skip a beat.

During a poolside hangout, the Kendra On Top star struck a seductive pose while rocking a multi-colored swimsuit. Wilkinson’s curvaceous derriere was on full display, and her signature blond tresses shined in the sunlight while falling across her face.

The reality star captioned the photo: “About to get that vitamin D.”

About to get that vitamin D. A photo posted by Kendra Wilkinson Baskett (@kendra_wilkinson_baskett) on Feb 1, 2017 at 2:24pm PST

The sizzling hotness of Kendra’s snap totally whipped her followers into a frenzy as they showered the post with more than 63k likes.

[H/T Instagram: Kendra Wilkinson]