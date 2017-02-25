Kendra Wilkinson Reveals Smoking Model Shot On Instagram

Shortly after Kendra Wilkinson graduated high school in 2003, she entered the world of modeling. Shortly after she began modeling, Playboy icon Hugh Hefner took a liking to her and she became one of his live-in girlfriends, going on to star in the Playboy reality series The Girls Next Door. She has modeled for multiple outlets and gained Hefner’s attention through modeling, but she recently posted a photo where she claims not to be a model.

When I’m bored waiting to film I turn into a model. 😂😂😂😂 #notamodel 🤚🏻 @kipzachary @michaelduenas A post shared by Kendra Wilkinson Baskett (@kendra_wilkinson_baskett) on Feb 23, 2017 at 10:19am PST

Wilkinson posted the above photo with the caption, “When I’m bored waiting to film I turn into a model,” while also including the hashtag “#notamodel.” It’s unclear what she was filming, but considering neither Entourage nor Las Vegas are still on the air, we doubt that she was reprising her roles in either of those scripted shows.

The model merely said she was filming, without specifying what type of program she was recording, so it’s possible that this was a break from one of the countless reality shows she’s been featured on.

Any thoughts as to what the model was filming while claiming she wasn’t a model? Let us know in the comments!

