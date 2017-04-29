Kendall Jenner Takes Off Her Top For Bizarre Boot Photo Shoot

Well, this is quite a look! Kendall Jenner is really giving her fans a bizarre and, well, chic style look on social media.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to share a pic of her playing dress up on Saturday. Kendall showed herself topless, sporting dark blue denim and thigh high orange boots. She accessorized the look with a tan hat and nothing more.
This was a unique outfit to say the least and only Kendall could pull it off. She captioned the pic: “playing dress up.”
Check it out below:
The reality show starlet recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of KUWTK with the entire Kardashian and Jenner clan.
The family showed some behind-the-scenes pictures and videos on Snapchat of a 10th anniversary photoshoot, where we seen Khloe and Kylie hugging and all the sisters gathered for a group shot.
Check out one of the Snapchat post below:
