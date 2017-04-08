Kendall Jenner Spotted For First Time Since Pepsi Commercial Controversy

Following the massive Pepsi controversy, Kendall Jenner has come out of hiding.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted by paparazzi as she returned home to Los Angeles on Friday April 7.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The reality show star and mode wore a leopard-print jacket, a black shirt and black leather pants. She completed the look with white sneakers and sunglasses. She was arriving to Los Angeles from spending time overseas for Paris Fashion Week.

Jenner’s outing came just two days after Pepsi pulled the controversial ad from the airwaves and issued an apology.

The headline making ad showed Jenner ending a riot by offering a can of Pepsi to a police officer. Many viewers accused the company of exploiting the Black Lives Matter movement and making light go police brutality.

“Pepsi was trying to protect a global message of unity, peace and understanding,” the company said in a statement. “Clearly, we missed the mark, and we apologize. We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are pulling the content and halting any further rollout. We also apologize for putting Kendall Jenner in this position.”

Jenner has yet to publicly comment on the controversy, though she has deleted all of her social media posts related to the Pepsi campaign.

More News:

[H/T Us Weekly]