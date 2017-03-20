Kendall Jenner Sizzles In Her Sexiest Photo Shoot Yet

Even though it’s been less than a week since her home was reportedly burglarized, Kendall Jenner isn’t throwing in the towel. Instead, she’s unveiled what might be the most alluring modeling shoot to date.

The 21-year-old is stripping down and showing lots of skin in her newest SS17 campaign for luxury lingerie line LaPerla.

In one photo the oldest Jenner sister is seen wearing a sultry matching black lace bra and panty set with sheer leggings and high heels.

Another photo shows the fashion mogul wearing nothing but some dark colored underwear and a suit jacket made to fit tightly around her figure.

As previously reported, Kendall’s home in the Hollywood Hills was burglarized on Wednesday, and she’s concerned that it might have been someone close to her.

Kendall left her home sometime in the afternoon and returned home late at night. Initially, she didn’t notice anything out of the ordinary, but once she got into her bedroom she discovered that about $200,000 worth of her jewelry was missing, feared stolen.

Police began investigating but did not find any evidence of intrusion or foul play, which is what has prompted speculation that it could’ve been a person, or persons, close to Kendall, or at least someone with access to her home, that robbed her.

At this time there are no new updates on the case, but it’s good to see Kendall isn’t letting it slow her down.

