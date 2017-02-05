Kendall Jenner Just Posted Her Most Intense Instagram Photo Yet

Thanks to her good looks and last name, Kendall Jenner has become a force to be reckoned with in the modeling world, taking center stage in some of the industry’s most celebrated shows. Recently, she also showed off she has just as many skills behind the camera as in front of it, photographing some of her peers to a special magazine spread. Over on Instagram, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star reminded people of her physique that helped her earn fame and fortune.

no smoking 🌹 A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Feb 5, 2017 at 8:00am PST

The model captioned the photo “no smoking,” which might seem completely irrelevant for a picture that’s zoomed in on her thighs and torso, but if you look incredibly closely, you can see that she’s holding a cigarette in her right hand.

In addition to the cigarette, the photo also showcases some strange type of undergarment that features long black tassels dangling from the center of it which appear to serve no purpose whatsoever. The starlet has been known to wear incredibly snug outfits, so having to fit those tassels into a pair of pants would likely turn a few heads and raise some interesting questions.

Do you think Kendall is hinting at something with this photo, like an upcoming project and interesting photo? Let us know what you make of the post in the comments!

