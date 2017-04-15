Kendall Jenner Rocks A Thong For Coachella And Not Much Else

Kendall Jenner finally seems ready to come back to public life now that her Pepsi controversy has subsided. She’s currently in Indio, California, for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, and her outfit is incredibly risqué.

In this shot uploaded to model Hailey Baldwin’s Instagram story, Jenner is all booty. In a see-through ensemble, you can clearly see the reality star’s black thong, as she’s going all out for festival season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Elsewhere in Baldwin’s story, we see the duo head over to a stage to see wrapper Travis Scott perform his hit “Goosebumps” for an insanely packed crowd.

We then see a brief sneak peek at Kendall’s Day Two outfit, which appears to be heavy on denim.

Baldwin wasn’t the only friend to capture Jenner’s look. While the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star has yet to post about the festival, a friend captured Jenner dancing in a party bus.

UP NEXT: Kendall Jenner’s Most Provocative Posts On Instagram

Kendall’s thong is front and center as she sways and twerks to Kendrick Lamar’s new song “DNA.” The friend captions the clip “oh this is what we’re doing !?”

Watch the Snapchat video below.

Follow Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin on Instagram at @kendalljenner and @haileybaldwin, respectively.

MORE:

[h/t Daily Mail]