Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Suffering From Anxiety

It looks like the oldest of the Jenner sisters has been dealing with something many of her fans can relate to – anxiety. Kendall Jenner recently posted on her app, where she not only spoke about her ups and downs of 2016, but she also opened up about her struggle with anxiety.

After first speaking about her anxiety during an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the model went into more details about what specifically made her super anxious during 2016. Of course, there were plenty of issues that she had to deal with within her family, but the most concerning moments of her 2016 dealt with outside factors.

“Anxiety was a huge hurdle for me to deal with this past year (and security concerns didn’t help), but I think I’m finally learning how to cope,” she shared.

Of course, Jenner is speaking specifically of her encounter with a stalker on her property back in August, as well as her older half-sister’s security issue during her robbery in Paris in October. In both cases, the lax in proper security put the sisters in circumstances that were particularly terrifying.

Though she suffers from anxiety, she hasn’t let it stop her from moving ever upwards in her career as a model. During 2016, she was not only about to earn her Victoria Secret wings for the Victoria Secret Fashion Show, but, most impressively, she rocked the cover of Vogue in September.

“The fact that I was on the cover of any Vogue was mind-blowing, but the September issue was beyond anything I could’ve imagined!” she wrote. “I can’t wait to see where 2017 takes my career, but I know I have big plans!”

Needless to say, she doesn’t let her anxiety stop her from achieving her dreams, and neither should any of her fans who also happen to suffer from anxiety. Don’t let it stop you either.

[H/T Us Weekly]