Kendall Jenner Reveals Nipple Piercing In New DropOne Promo Shoot

Kendall and Kylie Jenner made a splash last week when they announced upcoming items in their clothing line, further solidifying their status in the fashion world. many were shocked by the items’ price tags, with sweatpants being sold for nearly $300, but when taking a look at some of the clothing Kendall has been modeling, the reason for the inflated prices is clear: the Jenners can’t afford fabric that isn’t translucent, as seen in the pictures below.

2/17/17 A post shared by Kendall + Kylie (@kendallandkylie) on Feb 11, 2017 at 12:15pm PST

Kendall Jenner, in particular, falls victim to only being able to scrounge together pieces of fabric so see-through, you can see her nipple piercing underneath. It may come as a shock to you, but a 21-year-old got her nipple pierced.

“I think people are obsessed with the topic because it seems so unexpected of me, Kendall has said about the piercing. “My sisters were honestly shocked that I did it.”

As far as her proclivity to show it off, Kendall reveals on her website, “I just like showing my nipples through some of my outfits. There’s something understated, yet sexy about it.”

If you care about the Jenners at all, we highly encourage you to buy their incredibly expensive pieces of clothing, if only so future items can be made without revealing everything one might have underneath.

