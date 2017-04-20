Kendall Jenner Discusses Her First Kiss, Heartbreak

Kendall Jenner‘s Harper’s Bazaar cover story is online now, and it’s full of juicy details about the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star’s personal life.

One aspect of the piece is a “20 Questions” video where Jenner is asked a ton of quickfire questions on a wide variety of topics. Subjects include her inspirations, her sisters and her love life.

When asked about her first kiss, Jenner doesn’t go into much detail, but she does dish on its location.

“It was in the shower,” she says coyly.

The clip then jumps to Jenner giving a line about heartbreak, and things take a bit of a darker turn.

“My first heartbreak, I thought I was gonna kill myself,” she says nonchalantly.

This isn’t the first time the 21-year-old reality show star has touched on past mental health issues. Back in January, Jenner discussed her battle with anxiety, saying she’s “finally learning how to cope” with it.

On a lighter note, she was also quizzed over topics like who her muse was (Audrey Hepburn) when she feels sexiest (after a glass of wine and having her hair/makeup done) and what lessons her sisters have taught her.

“My sisters have taught me a lot about womanhood and being sexy,” she says.

Watch the full “20 Questions” clip below.

In other Kendall news, she’s moved past the reviled Pepsi commercial that stirred up controversy a few weeks back. She was spotted all over Coachella this past weekend in an outfit that was basically just a thong, which was ranked as one of the most revealing outfits of the entire festival.

[h/t Harper’s Bazaar]