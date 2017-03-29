Kendall Jenner Is All Silk And Legs In Her Latest Instagram Photo

Kendall Jenner has shared a phenomenally sexy picture to social media.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to share her version of a Sherlock Holmes detective. The reality star and model was wearing a silky white trench coat buttoned all the way up and tied at the waist.

Kendall completed the look with nude colored boots, a black hat tilted low covering her eyes and a bold statement necklace.

She posed sitting on a desk next to a fancy lamp in a dim room. Kendall captioned the pic with two emojis, the first being a detective emoji and the second a briefcase emoji.

🕵🏻‍♀️💼 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Mar 28, 2017 at 9:57am PDT

Meanwhile, the young starlet recently opened up about her terrifying stalker incident on the latest episode of KUWTK.

Kendall relived the frightful experience saying, “So I came home one night, and there was a guy sitting on the side of my street, and I was like, ‘That’s so weird,’” she said. “I drove around and went into my house and I watched the gate close. I turned my car off, getting my stuff together. I’m about to open my door, and I look in my rearview mirror and he was standing right there. I just saw his figure, in the gate right behind my car.”

It was then that the strange man tried to strike up a conversation with Kendall.

“I was like, ‘No, you need to leave,’” she said in the video clip. “I called one of my friends immediately. I’m sobbing, crying. He’s at my window, banging on my window, screaming at me. So then I finally start backing out and I get to my gate. The gate opens and I get out. He all of sudden starts running after me.”

Check out the clip below:

