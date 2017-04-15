Katy Perry Shares Slow Motion Workout Video

Katy Perry’s being changing up her appearance lately, as is evident in her bold new haircut. But one aspect she doesn’t want to change up is her physique, which she keeps toned to pop star standards.

🏺sculpting🏺cc: @elliegoulding A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 14, 2017 at 4:13pm PDT

In her latest Instagram video, Perry shares a super slow motion clip of her in full workout mode.

The “Firework” singer captioned the photo “sculpting” along with two vase emojis and a mention of fellow pop superstar Ellie Goulding.

The reason for the Goulding shoutout was in reference to a similar workout video previously posted by the English “Lights” singer, as pointed out by Metro.

In both clips, the Perry and Goulding are seen exercising to the song “Big For Your Boots” by English grime rapper Stormzy.

That wasn’t the only time Perry flashed her physique on Friday. She also uploaded a poolside shot of herself gazing into the sunset.

Thank Goddess ✨💫🌙 📸@janellshirtcliff A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 14, 2017 at 7:05pm PDT

Perry is readying the release of her fifth album, which is currently untitled. She released the first single from the project, the Skip Marley collaboration “Chained to the Rhythm,” in February.

